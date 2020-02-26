Financials
February 26, 2020

Australia shares poised to open lower, NZ up

1 Min Read

    Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower
on Thursday as fears over the potential impact of the
coronavirus outbreak on the global economy mounted after New
York health officials said they were monitoring over 80 people
in the state who visited China and may have come in contact with
the disease.
    The local share price index futures          fell about
0.4%, a 78.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark closed 2.3% lower on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.4%
in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
