Australia shares poised to open lower, NZ up

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday as fears over the potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy mounted after New York health officials said they were monitoring over 80 people in the state who visited China and may have come in contact with the disease. The local share price index futures fell about 0.4%, a 78.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 2.3% lower on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% in early trade. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)