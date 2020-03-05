Australia shares poised to open lower on coronavirus fears

March 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to fall at open on Friday, tracking a sharp sell-off on Wall Street, as persisting worries over mounting cases of the coronavirus outside China dented risk appetite. The local share price index futures fell about 2.5%, a 145.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1.1% higher on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index declined about 2.4% in early trade. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)