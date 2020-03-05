Financials
March 5, 2020 / 9:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares poised to open lower on coronavirus fears

1 Min Read

    March 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to fall at
open on Friday, tracking a sharp sell-off on Wall Street, as
persisting worries over mounting cases of the coronavirus
outside China dented risk appetite.
    The local share price index futures          fell about
2.5%, a 145.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark closed 1.1% higher on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         declined
about 2.4% in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
