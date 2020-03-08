Australia shares poised to open lower on persisting coronavirus fears

March 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Monday as global markets continue to fret over the deep economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak and its rapid spread outside of China. The local share price index futures fell about 1.5%, a 103.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 2.8% on Friday to finish at a near 11-month closing low of 6,216.20. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell about 0.8% in early trade. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)