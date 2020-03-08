Financials
March 8, 2020 / 9:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares poised to open lower on persisting coronavirus fears

1 Min Read

    March 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower
on Monday as global markets continue to fret over the deep
economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak and its rapid spread
outside of China.
    The local share price index futures          fell about
1.5%, a 103.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark fell 2.8% on Friday to finish at a
near 11-month closing low of 6,216.20.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell about
0.8% in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Peter Cooney)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
