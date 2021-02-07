Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Australia shares poised to open slightly up

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open
marginally higher on Monday, with energy stocks likely to gain,
as the country logged zero new coronavirus cases for three
consecutive days over the weekend.
    Global markets also appeared upbeat on investor expectations
of further stimulus from Washington and economic revial hopes.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.07%, a
62.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed 1.1% higher on Friday.
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up