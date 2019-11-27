Australia shares poised to open stronger; NZ flat

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday as upbeat economic data from the United States is expected to allay concerns of slowing economic growth, while prospects of a trade deal between China and Beijing will likely lift sentiment. U.S. economic growth picked up slightly in the third quarter, rather than slowing as initially reported, and a steady increase in consumer spending in October suggested that the economy will probably maintain its moderate pace of growth in the fourth quarter. The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 28.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9% on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.02% by 2104 GMT. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)