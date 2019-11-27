Financials
November 27, 2019 / 9:11 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australia shares poised to open stronger; NZ flat

1 Min Read

    Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Thursday as upbeat economic data from the United States is
expected to allay concerns of slowing economic growth, while
prospects of a trade deal between China and Beijing will likely
lift sentiment.
    U.S. economic growth picked up slightly in the third
quarter, rather than slowing as initially reported, and a steady
increase in consumer spending in October suggested that the
economy will probably maintain its moderate pace of growth in
the fourth quarter.             
 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.3%, a
28.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.9% on Wednesday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         slipped
0.02% by 2104 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)
