FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 11, 2018 / 10:19 PM / a day ago

Australia shares poised to rise ahead of Trump-Kim summit; NZ steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to rise on
Tuesday, after Wall Street edged higher ahead of the historic
summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean
leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore. 
    Speaking on Monday, Trump said the summit could "work out
very nicely." It comes in a week lined with major central bank
policy meetings.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4
percent, a 32.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark closed 0.2 percent lower on
Friday. 
    Australian financial markets were closed on Monday for a
public holiday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was little
changed in early trade.

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru
Editing by Leslie Adler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.