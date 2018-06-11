Australia shares poised to rise ahead of Trump-Kim summit; NZ steady

June 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to rise on Tuesday, after Wall Street edged higher ahead of the historic summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore. Speaking on Monday, Trump said the summit could "work out very nicely." It comes in a week lined with major central bank policy meetings. The local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent, a 32.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.2 percent lower on Friday. Australian financial markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was little changed in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)