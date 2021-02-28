Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares poised to rise as domestic restrictions ease

By Reuters Staff

    March 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open
higher on Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street, with sentiment
likely to be buoyed by the further easing of domestic pandemic
restrictions over the weekend.
    New South Wales and South Australia states on Saturday
allowed for some dancing and Victoria permitted larger crowds at
sporting events.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.4%, a
15.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed 2.4% lower on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.4% 
by 2122 GMT after Auckland on Sunday imposed a second lockdown
this past month, as authorities try to rein in a cluster of the
more contagious UK variant.             
    
       

 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
