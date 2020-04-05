Financial Services and Real Estate
April 5, 2020 / 10:30 PM / in a few seconds

Australia shares poised to rise at open, NZ slips

1 Min Read

    April 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Monday as a slowdown in the country's growth rate of
coronavirus cases is likely to revive risk appetite, even as
pressure on commerce and industries persists due to travel and
social restrictions.    
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.9%, a
11.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark ended 1.7% lower on Friday.
    In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell
0.5% to 9,884.46 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel
Wallis)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below