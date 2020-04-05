Australia shares poised to rise at open, NZ slips

April 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday as a slowdown in the country's growth rate of coronavirus cases is likely to revive risk appetite, even as pressure on commerce and industries persists due to travel and social restrictions. The local share price index futures rose 0.9%, a 11.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 1.7% lower on Friday. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 9,884.46 in early trade. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)