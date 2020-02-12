Australia shares poised to rise at open, NZ ticks up

Financials
    Feb 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Thursday ahead of earnings announcements from major
corporations, while news that the spread of coronavirus could be
slowing also boosted sentiment.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.6%, a
27.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose half a percentage point on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose about
0.1% by 2115 GMT.

