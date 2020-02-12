Australia shares poised to rise at open, NZ ticks up

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday ahead of earnings announcements from major corporations, while news that the spread of coronavirus could be slowing also boosted sentiment. The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 27.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose half a percentage point on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose about 0.1% by 2115 GMT. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)