Australia shares poised to rise at open; NZ up over 2%

    March 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to rise at
open on Tuesday, possibly ending a seven-day trough, as
investors hoped the country's central bank will ease policy to
counter economic damage from the coronavirus. 
    Markets expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to trim its
cash rate by 25 basis points at its monthly review later in the
day, as central banks around the world stand ready to respond to
the potential impact from the epidemic.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 1.1%, a
21.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark clocked a 10.8% decline over the last seven
sessions, ending down 0.8% on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 2.4%
to 11,373.97 as at 2113 GMT. 

 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)
