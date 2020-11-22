Australia shares poised to rise at open on easing COVID-19 curbs

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Monday as states eased COVID-19 restrictions and some internal borders reopened over the weekend amid a sharp slowdown in new infections. A vast majority of the country has reported no community infections or deaths for weeks, while broader sentiment teeters between a resurgence of the virus in the United States and hopes for a vaccine around the corner. The local share price index futures rose 0.5% or 34 points, a 28.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 12,491.95 at 2118 GMT. (Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)