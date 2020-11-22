Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Australia shares poised to rise at open on easing COVID-19 curbs

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Nov 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher
on Monday as states eased COVID-19 restrictions and some
internal borders reopened over the weekend amid a sharp slowdown
in new infections.
    A vast majority of the country has reported no community
infections or deaths for weeks, while broader sentiment teeters
between a resurgence of the virus in the United States and hopes
for a vaccine around the corner.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5% or 34
points, a 28.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark fell 0.1% on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.4%
to 12,491.95 at 2118 GMT.
    

 (Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru
Editing by Nick Zieminski)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up