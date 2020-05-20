Australia shares poised to rise at open on hopes of economic recovery

May 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to rise at open on Thursday on hopes of a speedy economic recovery from coronavirus-induced lockdowns after Wall Street clocked solid gains overnight, led by major tech stocks. Adding to the cheer in markets, minutes from a recent policy meeting showed U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers reiterated their pledge to keep interest rates at near-zero levels until they were confident the economy was on track for a recovery. The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 31-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.24% on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% by 2217 GMT. (Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)