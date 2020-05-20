Financials
May 20, 2020 / 10:28 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Australia shares poised to rise at open on hopes of economic recovery

1 Min Read

    May 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to rise at
open on Thursday on hopes of a speedy economic recovery from
coronavirus-induced lockdowns after Wall Street clocked solid
gains overnight, led by major tech stocks.
    Adding to the cheer in markets, minutes from a recent policy
meeting showed U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers reiterated
their pledge to keep interest rates at near-zero levels until
they were confident the economy was on track for a recovery.
            
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.7%, a
31-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.24% on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.3%
by 2217 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru
Editing by Chris Reese)
