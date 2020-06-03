Financials
June 3, 2020 / 10:23 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australia shares poised to rise; NZ ticks up

1 Min Read

    June 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on
Thursday, taking leads from the Wall Street rally as gradual
easing of virus-driven restrictions across the world spurs hopes
of a global economic recovery.
    The local share price index futures          rose 1.2% or 73
points, a 57.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark firmed 1.8% on Wednesday. 
    In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was
up 0.76% to 11,118.3 by 2215 GMT.
    

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below