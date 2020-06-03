Australia shares poised to rise; NZ ticks up

June 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to rise on Thursday, taking leads from the Wall Street rally as gradual easing of virus-driven restrictions across the world spurs hopes of a global economic recovery. The local share price index futures rose 1.2% or 73 points, a 57.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark firmed 1.8% on Wednesday. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.76% to 11,118.3 by 2215 GMT. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)