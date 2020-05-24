Australia shares poised to rise; NZ up

May 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday with stronger iron ore prices likely to boost miners, while the focus will remain on Sino-U.S. relations over the new security law proposed for Hong Kong. White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Sunday that the proposed national security legislation for Hong Kong could lead to U.S. sanctions and threaten the city's status as a financial hub. The local share price index futures rose 1.2%, a 23.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% in early trade. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)