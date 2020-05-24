Financials
Australia shares poised to rise; NZ up

    May 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Monday with stronger iron ore prices likely to boost miners,
while the focus will remain on Sino-U.S. relations over the new
security law proposed for Hong Kong. 
    White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on
Sunday that the proposed national security legislation for Hong
Kong could lead to U.S. sanctions and threaten the city's status
as a financial hub.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 1.2%, a
23.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 1% on Friday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.5%
in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
