Australia shares poised to rise on Fed vow of support

July 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday in line with a strong finish on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterated its pledge to maintain near-zero interest rates as long as necessary. Fed policymakers stated once again that they would use the "full range of tools" available to them to support the coronavirus-hit economy. The local share price index futures rose 0.9%, a 22.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2% on Wednesday New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% by 2212 GMT. (Reporting by Arpit Nayak; editing by Richard Pullin)