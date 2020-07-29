Market News
July 29, 2020 / 10:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares poised to rise on Fed vow of support

1 Min Read

    July 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Thursday in line with a strong finish on Wall Street after
the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterated its pledge to maintain
near-zero interest rates as long as necessary.
    Fed policymakers stated once again that they would use the
"full range of tools" available to them to support the
coronavirus-hit economy.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.9%, a
22.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.2% on Wednesday
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.5%
by 2212 GMT.
    

 (Reporting by Arpit Nayak; editing by Richard Pullin)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
