Financials
April 30, 2020 / 10:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares poised to skid at open, NZ rises

1 Min Read

    May 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to tumble on
Friday, tracking a broad sell-off on Wall Street overnight amid
profit-taking and as dismal U.S. unemployment data again
highlighted the economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic.
    The local share price index futures          fell 2.2%, a
105.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark ended 2.4% higher on Thursday.
    New Zealand's main S&P/NZX 50 bourse         rose 0.2% in
early trade.

 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below