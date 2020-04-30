Australia shares poised to skid at open, NZ rises

May 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to tumble on Friday, tracking a broad sell-off on Wall Street overnight amid profit-taking and as dismal U.S. unemployment data again highlighted the economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic. The local share price index futures fell 2.2%, a 105.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 2.4% higher on Thursday. New Zealand's main S&P/NZX 50 bourse rose 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)