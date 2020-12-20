Australia shares poised to slip as Sydney travel curbs stoke recovery fears

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Monday after a resurgence in COVID-19 infections in Sydney led to states and territories imposing travel restrictions on residents of the city, stoking fears of a delayed economic recovery. The states of Victoria and Queensland, and the Northern Territory, banned people arriving from Sydney as of Monday. The local share price index futures fell about 0.2%, a 79.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1.2% lower on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose marginally by 2122 GMT. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)