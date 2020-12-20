Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares poised to slip as Sydney travel curbs stoke recovery fears

By Reuters Staff

    Dec 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower
on Monday after a resurgence in COVID-19 infections in Sydney
led to states and territories imposing travel restrictions on
residents of the city, stoking fears of a delayed economic
recovery.
    The states of Victoria and Queensland, and the Northern
Territory, banned people arriving from Sydney as of Monday.
            
    The local share price index futures          fell about
0.2%, a 79.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark closed 1.2% lower on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose
marginally by 2122 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
