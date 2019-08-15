Financials
Australia shares poised to slip at open, NZ inches lower

    Aug 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower
on Friday, extending falls for a second straight session, on
fears of an impending global recession and China's warning of
retaliation against U.S. tariffs. 
    China on Thursday vowed to counter the latest U.S. tariffs
on $300 billion of Chinese goods but called on the United States
to meet it halfway on a potential trade deal, as U.S. President
Donald Trump said any pact would have to be on America's terms.
            
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.4% to
6,351, a 57.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark closed 2.9% lower on Thursday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         edged lower
to 10,702.83 in early trade.
    
       

