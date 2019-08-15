Australia shares poised to slip at open, NZ inches lower

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday, extending falls for a second straight session, on fears of an impending global recession and China's warning of retaliation against U.S. tariffs. China on Thursday vowed to counter the latest U.S. tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods but called on the United States to meet it halfway on a potential trade deal, as U.S. President Donald Trump said any pact would have to be on America's terms. The local share price index futures fell 0.4% to 6,351, a 57.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 2.9% lower on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged lower to 10,702.83 in early trade. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)