Financials
December 22, 2019 / 9:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares poised to slip on mining stocks; NZ inches up

1 Min Read

    Dec 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower
on Monday, with the benchmark's heavyweight iron ore miners
likely to trade lower following a drop in prices of the
steelmaking commodity over the weekend.
    Chinese iron ore futures fell as much as 1.3% to 633 yuan
per tonne on Friday, amid uncertainties over demand from China.
Gold prices also traded lower, which is likely to add to
pressure on miners of the safe-haven metal.           
    The local share price index futures          fell 26 points
or 0.4%, a 1.3% discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1%
or 13.16 points to 11,495.45 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
