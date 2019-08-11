Financials
Australia shares poised to start week lower, NZ inches up

    Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower
on Monday due to investors' concerns about an escalation of the
prolonged Sino-U.S. trade spat.
    U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said that while talks
with China were continuing, he was not ready to make a deal and
called a September round of trade talks into question.
            
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.3% to
6,499, a 85.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark ended 0.3% higher on Friday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1%
to 10,884.92 in early trade.

 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru
Editing by Bill Rigby)
