Australia shares poised to track Wall Street higher on stimulus hopes

By Reuters Staff

    Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to rise at the
open on Wednesday, tracking strong overnight gains on Wall
Street, buoyed by optimism over potential U.S. government
stimulus and hopes for further easy monetary policy from the
U.S. Federal Reserve.
    A recent uptick in coronavirus cases in the United States
has fuelled hopes that U.S. congressional leaders will reach a
quick deal to green-light a fresh COVID-19 relief package.
            
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.7%, a
50.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.4% on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1%
to 12,782.55 at 2113 GMT.

 (Reporting by Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru
Editing by Matthew Lewis)
