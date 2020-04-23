Financials
April 23, 2020 / 10:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares seen edging higher, NZ flat

    April 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open
higher on Friday, with energy stocks the likely centre of
attention again, as oil prices climbed after major producers
decided to accelerate output cuts to offset waning demand due to
the coronavirus outbreak.
    The local share price index futures          had risen 0.2%
by 2224 GMT. The underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         ended 0.1%
lower on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was roughly
unchanged in early trade.

 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)
