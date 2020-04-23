Australia shares seen edging higher, NZ flat

April 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open higher on Friday, with energy stocks the likely centre of attention again, as oil prices climbed after major producers decided to accelerate output cuts to offset waning demand due to the coronavirus outbreak. The local share price index futures had risen 0.2% by 2224 GMT. The underlying S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.1% lower on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was roughly unchanged in early trade. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)