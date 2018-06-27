Australia shares seen falling; NZ rises

June 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday, tracking Wall Street, but higher energy stocks backed by robust oil prices are expected to cap losses. Oil prices jumped on Wednesday as plunging U.S. crude stockpiles compounded supply worries in a market already uncertain about Libyan exports, a production disruption in Canada and Washington's demands that importers stop buying Iranian crude from November. The local share price index futures fell 0.18 pct or 11 points to 6,127, a 69.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark remained largely unchanged on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 0.1 pct at 2216 GMT after the country's central bank held the official cash rate at a record low of 1.75 percent, saying it would keep monetary conditions expansionary for a considerable period of time. (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha; editing by Diane Craft)