May 31, 2018 / 10:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares seen falling; NZ slips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    June 1 (Reuters) - Australia shares are set to edge lower on
Friday taking cues from global indexes, after the United States
said it would impose tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from
Canada, Mexico and the European Union.
    Material stocks may see a push from rising Brent and
iron-ore prices during the session.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1
percent, a 2.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark rose half a percent on
Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell
marginally in early trade.

 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru; editing
by Diane Craft)
