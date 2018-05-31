Australia shares seen falling; NZ slips

June 1 (Reuters) - Australia shares are set to edge lower on Friday taking cues from global indexes, after the United States said it would impose tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union. Material stocks may see a push from rising Brent and iron-ore prices during the session. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent, a 2.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose half a percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell marginally in early trade. (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)