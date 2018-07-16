Australia shares seen falling on energy losses, NZ flat

July 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen opening lower on Tuesday, tracking global equities, following a slowdown in Chinese economic growth in the second quarter, with energy stocks expected to drag the Aussie index on weak oil prices. Oil prices slumped more than 4 percent on Monday, with Brent reaching a three-month low, as Libyan ports reopened and traders eyed potential supply increases by Russia and other producers. The local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent, or 12 points, to 6,180 points, a 61.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index remained subdued in early trade, ahead of the country's second-quarter CPI inflation data due later in the day. (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)