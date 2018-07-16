FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018

Australia shares seen falling on energy losses, NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen opening lower
on Tuesday, tracking global equities, following a slowdown in
Chinese economic growth in the second quarter, with energy
stocks expected to drag the Aussie index on weak oil prices.
    Oil prices slumped more than 4 percent on Monday, with Brent
reaching a three-month low, as Libyan ports reopened and traders
eyed potential supply increases by Russia and other producers.
     
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2
percent, or 12 points, to 6,180 points, a 61.5-point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
fell 0.4 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         remained
subdued in early trade, ahead of the country's second-quarter
CPI inflation data due later in the day.

 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
