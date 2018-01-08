FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
Predictions 2018
Iran
North Korea
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Financials
January 8, 2018 / 9:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares seen flat as Wall St pauses for breath; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Jan 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to be
little changed at open on Tuesday as a blistering run on Wall
Street, which the local index often looks to for cues, lost
steam with healthcare and financial stocks weighing on major
indexes.
    U.S. indexes barely moved on Monday as investors took a
breather ahead of earnings season and after a strong start to
2018.     
    The Australian local share price index futures          rose
0.1 percent or 8 points to 6,089, a 41.4-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.1 percent to close at a 10-year high on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison
Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.