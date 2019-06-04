Australia shares seen higher mirroring Wall Street gains; NZ up

June 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open higher on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at the possibility of a rate cut. The local share price index futures rose 0.8% or 53 points to 6,388 at 2209 GMT, a 55.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.2% higher on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% in early trade. (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)