June 4, 2019

Australia shares seen higher mirroring Wall Street gains; NZ up

    June 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street
after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at the
possibility of a rate cut.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.8% or 53
points to 6,388 at 2209 GMT, a 55.6-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark closed
0.2% higher on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.5%
in early trade.

 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)
