Australia shares seen inching up; NZ rises

May 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to follow Wall Street higher on Friday, extending gains into a fifth straight session, with firmer oil prices likely to support energy stocks. Crude prices ended slightly higher on Thursday as investors weighed the potential disruption to oil flows from Iran in the face of U.S. sanctions. The local share price index futures rose 0.21 pct, or 13 points, to 6,110 - an 8.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.18 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.17 percent higher at 2216 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)