Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 10, 2018 / 10:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares seen inching up; NZ rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    May 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to follow
Wall Street higher on Friday, extending gains into a fifth
straight session, with firmer oil prices likely to support
energy stocks.
    Crude prices ended slightly higher on Thursday as investors
weighed the potential disruption to oil flows from Iran in the
face of U.S. sanctions.      
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.21 pct,
or 13 points, to 6,110 - an 8.7-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose 0.18 percent
on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was 0.17
percent higher at 2216 GMT.
    
       

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
