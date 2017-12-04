Australia shares seen opening lower; NZ inches down

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge lower at the opening on Tuesday ahead of a central bank interest rate meeting to be held later in the day. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the Reserve Bank of Australia to keep its cash rate at a record low of 1.5 percent at its December policy meeting. The local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent, or 30 points to 5,966, a 19.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended down 0.07 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.1 percent, or 7.75 points, lower at 8,177.12 at 2106 GMT. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)