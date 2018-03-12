FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 9:17 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Australia shares seen pressured by weak U.S. leads, oil prices; NZ flat

    March 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to be
little changed at Tuesday's open, likely pressured by weak leads
from Wall Street and lower oil prices.
    Two major U.S. indexes fell overnight as worries about
President Donald Trump's metal tariffs weighed on industrial
stocks, while oil prices dropped on concerns over rising U.S.
output.           
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.05
percent or 3 points to 5,992, a 4.1-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose
0.6 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was largely
flat in early trade, after having touched record highs in the
previous session.
   

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru
Editing by Catherine Evans)
