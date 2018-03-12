Australia shares seen pressured by weak U.S. leads, oil prices; NZ flat

March 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to be little changed at Tuesday's open, likely pressured by weak leads from Wall Street and lower oil prices. Two major U.S. indexes fell overnight as worries about President Donald Trump's metal tariffs weighed on industrial stocks, while oil prices dropped on concerns over rising U.S. output. The local share price index futures rose 0.05 percent or 3 points to 5,992, a 4.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely flat in early trade, after having touched record highs in the previous session. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru Editing by Catherine Evans)