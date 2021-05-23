Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares set for a muted start, NZ flat

By Reuters Staff

    May 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
little changed on Monday, tracking mixed cues from Wall Street,
while local miners are likely to be under pressure from
retreating iron ore prices.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.07%, a
4.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark ended 0.2% higher on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         was trading
flat in early trade.

 (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel
Wallis)
