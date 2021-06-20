Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares set for a negative start; NZ falls

By Reuters Staff

    June 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open
lower on Monday, taking cues from U.S. stocks that languished on
Friday after a Federal Reserve official predicted interest rates
would rise in 2022.
    The local share price index futures          fell 1.5%, a
200.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 0.13% on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1%
to 12543.14 points in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Vasudha Kaukuntla in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
