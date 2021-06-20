Australia shares set for a negative start; NZ falls

June 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open lower on Monday, taking cues from U.S. stocks that languished on Friday after a Federal Reserve official predicted interest rates would rise in 2022. The local share price index futures fell 1.5%, a 200.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.13% on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 12543.14 points in early trade. (Reporting by Vasudha Kaukuntla in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)