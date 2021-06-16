Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Australia shares set for a positive start; NZ falls

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    June 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Thursday, likely gaining from firmer energy stocks on strong
oil prices, though gains may be capped by a negative mood on
Wall Street overnight as the U.S. central bank projected
interest rate hikes for 2023.
    The local share price index futures          added 0.08%, a
7.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark scaled a record high during Wednesday's
session, closing 0.09% up.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         inched down
0.09% to 12,570.29 points in early trade.

 (Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up