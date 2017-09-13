FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for a quiet start, NZ slightly up
September 13, 2017 / 10:18 PM / a month ago

Australia shares set for a quiet start, NZ slightly up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to be
little changed on Thursday, as investors are expected to remain
cautious ahead of a slew of market data while Wall Street
clocked new closing highs overnight.
    Investors await Australian employment data, China retail
sales data among others expected later in the day.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.017
percent, or 1 point to 5,747, a 2.7-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.04 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.09
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)

