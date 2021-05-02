Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Australia shares set for a weak start, NZ edges up

    May 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Monday, with local miners and oil companies expected to
be under pressure, while investors keep an eye on half-yearly
earnings from three of the four big banks over the week.
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1%, a
30.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark fell 0.8% on Friday, losing half a percent
during the week.
    Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index         gained marginally in early trade on Monday.
    

