Australia shares set for a weak start; NZ edges up

By Reuters Staff

    May 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
marginally lower on Wednesday, tracking a sell-off on Wall
Street overnight as worries about rising inflation in the United
States set a risk-averse mood.    
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.6%, a
77-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark closed lower on Tuesday.
    Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index .NZ50 rose 0.013% to 12,640.8 in early trade.

       

 (Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)
