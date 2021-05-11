Australia shares set for a weak start; NZ edges up

May 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open marginally lower on Wednesday, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street overnight as worries about rising inflation in the United States set a risk-averse mood. The local share price index futures fell 0.6%, a 77-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed lower on Tuesday. Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.013% to 12,640.8 in early trade. (Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)