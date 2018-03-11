FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 11, 2018 / 9:09 PM / a day ago

Australia shares set for higher open; NZ up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to climb
higher on Monday, taking cues from a jump on Wall Street as
fears of inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes ebbed
following a strong U.S. jobs report.
    Oil prices are also likely to support sentiment, having
risen nearly $2 on Friday after two days of declines.           
    The local share price index futures          rose 1 percent
or 57 points to 6,020, a 56.8-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent
on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.4
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
