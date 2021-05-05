Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Mining & Metals - Specialty

Australia shares set for positive start, NZ slips

By Reuters Staff

Min Read

    May 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to open
higher on Thursday, extending gains to a fourth straight session
and drawing close to an all-time high, on the back of higher
metals prices and a rebound in global risk sentiment. 
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2%, a
15.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark advanced 0.4% on Wednesday.
    Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50
index         fell 0.16% on Thursday.
    

 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)
