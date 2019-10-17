Australia shares set for soft open ahead of China data, NZ edges up

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open slightly lower on Friday, as investors will likely exercise caution ahead of growth data from the country's biggest trade partner, China. Mining heavyweights such as BHP Group and Rio Tinto are likely to be pressured due to tumbling iron ore prices. The local share price index futures fell 0.2% or 13 points, a 33.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark skidded 0.8% on Thursday to snap a five-session rally. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up by 0.1%, or 10.13 points, to 11,151.99. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)