Australia shares set for soft start, but miners to support; NZ inches down

March 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to edge lower on Thursday following unsettling leads from Wall Street over worries of a trade war, but miners will likely find support on the back of solid metal prices. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent or 5 points to 5,934, a 1.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.7 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)