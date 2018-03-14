FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 9:09 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Australia shares set for soft start, but miners to support; NZ inches down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    March 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to edge
lower on Thursday following unsettling leads from Wall Street
over worries of a trade war, but miners will likely find support
on the back of solid metal prices.                        
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.1
percent or 5 points to 5,934, a 1.3-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
0.7 percent on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby
Chopra)
