Australia shares set for strong open, NZ up early

July 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Wednesday, following Wall Street's lead, after stocks were lifted on news of potential progress in U.S.-China trade talks and robust corporate earnings results. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters on Tuesday that planned in-person talks to resolve the U.S.-China trade dispute were a good sign. The local share price index futures rose 0.5% or 33 points to 6,691, a 33.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trade. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru Editing by Bill Berkrot)