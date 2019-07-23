Financials
Australia shares set for strong open, NZ up early

    July 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
higher on Wednesday, following Wall Street's lead, after stocks
were lifted on news of potential progress in U.S.-China trade
talks and robust corporate earnings results.
    White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters on
Tuesday that planned in-person talks to resolve the U.S.-China
trade dispute were a good sign.            
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.5% or 33
points to 6,691, a 33.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark rose 0.5% on Tuesday.   
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1%
in early trade.

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru
Editing by Bill Berkrot)
