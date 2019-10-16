Financials
Australia shares set for subdued open, NZ inches down

    Oct 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to inch
down on Thursday, as uncertainty over a U.S.-China trade deal
increased after Washington passed pro-democracy legislation in
support of Hong Kong. 
    The Australian share price index futures          fell 0.2%
or 14 points, a 32.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. The benchmark closed 1.3% higher on
Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.1%,
or 14.98 points, to 11,163.66 in early trade.

