November 29, 2018 / 9:27 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Australia shares set for subdued open; NZ rises

    Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open
little changed on Friday ahead of the final hearings in a
government-backed inquiry into the financial sector that has
exposed wrongdoing at the country's major banks and among wealth
managers.
    The market is also likely to be cautious ahead of a meeting
between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart
Xi Jinping, after Trump made contrasting statements with regards
to reaching a trade deal with Beijing.             
    The local share price index futures          fell slightly
to 0.04 percent or 2 points to 5,744, a 14.4-point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark
rose 0.6 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.1
percent at 2105 GMT.

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
