Australia shares set for subdued open; NZ rises

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open little changed on Friday ahead of the final hearings in a government-backed inquiry into the financial sector that has exposed wrongdoing at the country's major banks and among wealth managers. The market is also likely to be cautious ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, after Trump made contrasting statements with regards to reaching a trade deal with Beijing. The local share price index futures fell slightly to 0.04 percent or 2 points to 5,744, a 14.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent at 2105 GMT. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)