Jan 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open little changed on Tuesday with a rise in oil prices expected to boost energy stocks. BHP Group's fourth quarter production results is also expected to impact market sentiment. The local share price index futures rose 0.1%, a 48.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% by 2132 GMT. (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru)