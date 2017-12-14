FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares set for subdued start; NZ flat
Sections
Featured
Murdoch bets live sports and news will boost new, smaller Fox
Business
Murdoch bets live sports and news will boost new, smaller Fox
Fund managers to prepare for Republican losses in 2018
Finance
Fund managers to prepare for Republican losses in 2018
Vivienne Tam scales fashion peaks with China Chic
Life Lessons
Vivienne Tam scales fashion peaks with China Chic
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2017 / 9:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia shares set for subdued start; NZ flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a subdued
open on Friday after snapping five straight sessions of gains a
day earlier, with financials and materials stocks expected to
tick lower.
    The local share price index futures          rose 2 points
to 6015.0, a 3.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index         close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Friday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         fell 0.06
percent in early trade, hovering around record levels touched a
day earlier.
    
       

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.