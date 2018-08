Aug 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a subdued open on Tuesday, as Turkey's currency crisis engulfed global markets, with base metal prices coming under pressure. The local share price index futures edged up 0.1 percent, a 47.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was little changed in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)