Financials
July 9, 2019 / 10:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to advance at open; NZ up

1 Min Read

    July 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open
higher on Wednesday, as energy and mining stocks are seen
gaining from a rise in oil prices, due to Middle East tensions
and supply cuts, and higher iron ore prices stemming from strong
demand outlook.    
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.546%, a
33.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark slipped 0.1% to 6,665.7 on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.2%
in early trade.

 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; 
Editing by Sandra Maler)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below