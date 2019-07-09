Australia shares set to advance at open; NZ up

July 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open higher on Wednesday, as energy and mining stocks are seen gaining from a rise in oil prices, due to Middle East tensions and supply cuts, and higher iron ore prices stemming from strong demand outlook. The local share price index futures rose 0.546%, a 33.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slipped 0.1% to 6,665.7 on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)