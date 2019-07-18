Financials
July 18, 2019 / 10:17 PM / in 2 hours

Australia shares set to advance; New Zealand near flat

1 Min Read

    July 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares on Friday are expected
to open higher following their Wall Street peers after comments
from a Federal Reserve policymaker raised hopes of an interest
rate cut from the U.S. central bank later this month.
    Fed policymakers cannot afford to keep their "powder dry"
and wait for potential economic problems to materialize, New
York Fed President John Williams said at a central banking
conference.             
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.2%, or
16 points, to 6,594 points - a 55.1-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index's         close. The benchmark fell
0.4% on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         dipped
0.03% in early trade.

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
