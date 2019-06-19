Financials
Australia shares set to advance on dovish U.S. Fed outlook, NZ up

    June 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
marginally higher on Thursday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's
indication of potential rate cuts this year calmed worries of
slowing global economic growth.
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.135%, a
15.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index        
close. The benchmark rose 1.2% to 6,648.1 on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose
0.178%in early trade.
    
       

 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; editing by Diane
Craft)
