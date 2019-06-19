Australia shares set to advance on dovish U.S. Fed outlook, NZ up

June 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open marginally higher on Thursday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's indication of potential rate cuts this year calmed worries of slowing global economic growth. The local share price index futures rose 0.135%, a 15.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.2% to 6,648.1 on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.178%in early trade. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)