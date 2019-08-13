Financials
August 13, 2019 / 10:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia shares set to advance on tariff delay, NZ up

1 Min Read

    Aug 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher
on Wednesday, following Wall Street's lead, as the Trump
administration's move to delay planned tariffs on some Chinese
products is expected to boost risk appetite.
    U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed off his plan
to impose 10% tariffs on remaining Chinese imports, including
laptops and cell phones, that had been scheduled to start next
month, in hopes of blunting their impact on U.S. holiday sales.
            
    The local share price index futures          rose 0.7% to
6,540, a 28.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
        close. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.6%
to 10,915.51 in early trade.


 (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Richard Chang)
