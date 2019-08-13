Australia shares set to advance on tariff delay, NZ up

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, following Wall Street's lead, as the Trump administration's move to delay planned tariffs on some Chinese products is expected to boost risk appetite. U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed off his plan to impose 10% tariffs on remaining Chinese imports, including laptops and cell phones, that had been scheduled to start next month, in hopes of blunting their impact on U.S. holiday sales. The local share price index futures rose 0.7% to 6,540, a 28.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.6% to 10,915.51 in early trade. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)